Tobacco Road talents wait to see where their NBA Draft fates lie

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pair of Duke standouts and an N.C. State star all expect to hear their names called Thursday night during the NBA Draft. The question is, when?
Blue Devils' big man Dereck Lively II has been projected as a lottery pick by some but maybe not by others. The 7-1, 230-pound Philadelphia native showed notable improvement as Duke's season progressed and played a major role down the stretch defensively in helping the Blue Devils to the ACC title.
Questions remain about his offensive polish, but given his size and ability to influence the game with rebounding and shot-blocking, Lively shouldn't have to wait long to hear his name called.
The debate about his Duke teammate Dariq Whitehead is a fascinating one. The one-and-done Duke guard battled multiple injuries early in the season but flashed signs of being a powerful driver and athletic scorer.
The 6-7, 220-pounder from Newark, New Jersey, could deliver value to a team in the back half of the first round.
N.C. State's Terquavion Smith returned to Raleigh for another season after some pundits thought he would declare for the draft a year earlier.
The 6-4, 165-pound Greenville native was a prolific scorer and shot creator in college. Questions about his slight frame and decision-making have most observers thinking Smith will be taken late in the first round or possibly early in the second round.
No matter where they are taken, these players are ready to make their marks as professionals.
The Associated Press contributed.