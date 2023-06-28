WATCH LIVE

NC's new abortion ban facing first legal challenge in federal court

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 11:48AM
Planned Parenthood and the other plaintiffs filed a motion for a temporary restraining order over the law.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's new abortion ban is facing its first legal challenge just days before it goes into effect.

Planned Parenthood and the other plaintiffs filed a motion for a temporary restraining order over the law, which includes a ban on many abortions after 12-weeks of pregnancy.

A federal judge will hear their motion today and could decide whether to block key parts of the law at least temporarily.

It comes after the North Carolina Senate passed last-minute changes to the new abortion law on Monday.

GOP lawmakers are hoping their new changes will convince the judge to let the abortion ban take effect on Saturday even as the legal challenges play out.

The hearing is happening in federal court in Greensboro.

