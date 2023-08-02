Bus driver shortage crisis: Wake County Schools debate starting school 1 hour later, other options

The District is weighing whether to push back the start of the school day by an hour -- so drivers have more time to pick up students and no one is left behind.

The Wake County School District calls its current bus driver shortage "a crisis" and is exploring some short-term solutions.

One idea being floated around would impact everyone in the district even if their transportation is okay.

The District is weighing whether to push back the start of the school day by an hour -- so drivers have more time to pick up students and no one is left behind.

"They opened the door for us to consider some things that maybe we've not been considered before," said Wake Chief of Facilities Mark Strickland. "We have a lot of work to do in the next couple of weeks."

Right now, there are 17 bus routes that don't have a bus driver.

RELATED | Wake County school bus driver shortage affecting 2,000 students

Parents are stressed out going into the new school year and pressure is being placed on district leaders to figure something out.

"To say that we're not going to have a bus for every kid in the district is more than unacceptable. It's embarrassing," Monika Johnson-Hostler said at a Wake County School Board work session.

ABC11 is told children of all ages will be impacted, although the district is placing a priority on providing a ride for elementary students.

We don't know if certain communities will be impacted or if the problem will reach every corner of the county. A spokesperson says that information isn't available yet.

Wake's interim superintendent Dr. Randy Bridges addressed the dilemma as his first school board meeting.

"It is a crisis. We can't teach and learn if their kids aren't in school," Dr. Bridges said.

The district is imploring current employees to lend a helping hand.

"We're asking any of our employees or members of the community who have CDLs if you're willing to help us out in this arena, we certainly would appreciate it," said Taylor.

Strickland says there are nine people in the pipeline to start driving buses.

The district says it's working with recruiters and holding job fairs.

Wake will pay for any license fees for those applying for the job and is also offering up to $4,200 in sign-on and attendance bonuses.

Wake County School Board names Dr. Robert Taylor as new superintendent

New technology promises to make Wake County schools safer by efficiently tracking school guests