Wake County school board names interim superintendent

The applications for Wake Schools superintendent came from 13 states and territories.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Board of Education announced the appointment of an interim superintendent on Tuesday evening.

Dr. Randy Bridges has been appointed to serve effective July 1 until a permanent replacement is found for the position held by Catty Moore, who is retiring June 30.

The school board is evaluating 28 applicants for the job.

Dr. Randy Bridges

Bridges has more than 40 years of experience in education. He has previously served as superintendent of Orange County Schools as well as the Alamance-Burlington School System. He has also worked as a teacher, coach, middle and high school principal, and associate superintendent of human resources and public relations.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Bridges to Wake County," said Board of Education Chair Lindsay Mahaffey. "His extensive experience will be invaluable to us as we keep our strategic plan's priorities and goals on track through this transition."

The school board said it expects a permanent candidate to be selected before the start of the upcoming school year.

