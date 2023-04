The applications for Wake Schools superintendent came from 13 states and territories.

28 applicants hope to land job of Wake Schools superintendent

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is moving forward with the next step in the search for a new school superintendent.

The deadline to apply to be Wake's next schools chief passed Monday.

In all, 28 people applied for the job.

The applications came from 13 states and territories.

They will be processed by the North Carolina School Boards Association.

The interview stage of the superintendent search begins next month.

Wake's current superintendent, Catty Moore, is set to retire July 1.