NC Central women's tennis team honored for winning HBCU national championship

The best HBCU women's tennis team in the country resides in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The best HBCU women's tennis team in the country was honored Tuesday at the North Carolina Governor's Mansion.

Gov. Roy Cooper welcomed NC Central's team as guests of honor..

The Eagles captured first placed in the 22nd Annual HBCU National Tennis Championship which took place in September.

The team finished with 108 points, comfortably placing them at the top of the tournament.

"This team showed outstanding determination and skill in bringing home the 2023 HBCU National Tennis Championship," Cooper said. "They made North Carolina proud on the national stage and we are excited to be celebrating them today."

The win represents the first national championship in program history.

Cooper signed a proclamation at the event Tuesday marking Nov. 21 as a day of recognition for the team.