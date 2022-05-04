Politics

NC Congressman G. K. Butterfield test positive for COVID-19

EMBED <>More Videos

Congressman Butterfield test positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Congressman G. K. Butterfield announced Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19.

Butterfield said in a statement that he is fully vaccinated and is in line with CDC guidelines as well as guidance from the Office Attending Physician.

"As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge everyone to acknowledge the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe."

The congressman will be working from home during his isolation period. The Democrat, who is 74- years-old, has represented Eastern NC since 2004 and will not be seeking re-election.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighnccovid 19 vaccinedemocratscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Johnston Co. father charged with murder in death of infant son
What Justices Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Barrett previously said about Roe
Amber Heard to take stand in Johnny Depp's libel suit
Planet Fitness offering free workouts for high school teens all summer
Raleigh teacher starts company to give back
Fayetteville's 'All American Week' celebration postponed
Hundreds march on Raleigh to protest potential reversal of Roe v Wade
Show More
Who leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion?
Police looking for suspect in string of Braggtown armed robberies
Garth Brooks concert at LSU registers as earthquake on Richter scale
Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates again
Triangle abortion clinics 'preparing' for impact of court decisions
More TOP STORIES News