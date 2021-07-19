More students return to class Monday for start of 2021-2022 school year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina, like many other states across the country, is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
MONDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Students are returning to school for the 2021-2022 school year.
Year round schools in Durham resume classes in-person Monday. All students and staff are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. The school board is expected to revisit the mask requirement sometime next month.
Wake County's year round students went back to class earlier this month.
Thales Academy is also welcoming students back Monday.
Students and staff at the Triangle private school will not have to wear masks if they are fully vaccinated. That policy follows the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's most recent guidance.
In addition, fully vaccinated students and staff exposed to the virus will not have to quarantine.
Thales Academy also said it was eliminating social distance precautions for seating in the classrooms as well as eliminating virtual learning options, even for sick students.
FRIDAY
12 p.m.
1,023 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina on Friday. That marks the highest one-day case count since May 22.
The percent of positive tests is at 4.2%.
536 people are currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.
56% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.
9:55 a.m.
Duke researchers found that children and adolescents with milt or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 had robust antibody responses up to four months after infection.
The study included 69 children tested at Duke Health. It found that the antibody response in children was comparable or superior to those observed in adults.
"These findings are encouraging, especially because we cannot yet vaccinate children under the age of 12 against the virus," study co-lead author Jillian Hurst, Ph.D. said. "The study shows that children who've had mild infections or even those who did not have any symptoms, develop an immune response that will likely provide some protection against future infections."
8:30 a.m.
Four NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp, a person familiar with the vaccination rates told The Associated Press.
Washington, Indianapolis, Arizona and the Los Angeles Chargers had the four lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the league as of Thursday, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, because the league hasn't released the numbers.
FRIDAY MORNING HEADLINES
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, informed staff that they would all be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 9.
The announcement came in the form of a hospital-wide memo.
"By September 10, employees who have refused vaccination or do not have an approved medical or religious exemption will be put on an unpaid administrative leave for two weeks," wrote Dr. James R. Downing, president and CEO of the Memphis hospital. "During this time, they have the opportunity to begin the vaccination process. Those who fail to start the vaccination process will be terminated at the end of the two-week period."
St. Jude said the decision to mandate the vaccines was reached after "much research, analysis and discussion."
In North Carolina, Tuesday's numbers showed more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases for the first time since May 22.
However, the positive rate actually dropped to 4.4%. That's the first rate decrease in four days.
A new CDC report highlights the success of vaccine equity in North Carolina.
Between December and April the vaccination rate among Black residents increase from 9% to 19% and the rate among Hispanic residents increased from 4% to 10%.
More students return to class Monday for start of 2021-2022 school year
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News