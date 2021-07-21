Gov. Roy Cooper to give COVID-19 update today as North Carolina metrics increase among unvaccinated

WEDNESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Governor Roy Cooper is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. today.
It's the first official COVID-19 briefing from the governor in several weeks, and it comes as cases across the state are on the rise among unvaccinated people.
With 871 new cases reported Tuesday, the state has seen a 61% increase in cases over the last week. The percent of COVID-19 tests coming back positive hit 7.3%, the highest since April.
In the meantime, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering at-home vaccines for citizens with mobility issues. NCDHHS said people who can't leave the house can call 1-866-303-0026 to schedule an in-home vaccine appointment. And yes, the whole service is still free.
Finally, the third $1 million COVID-19 vaccine lottery drawing will happen at 10 a.m. today. The drawing will once again be done by a random number generator, and it will take a couple days for the department to verify and contact the winners of the $1 million cash winner and the $125,000 scholarship.
TUESDAY
10:30 p.m.
At Tuesday's WCPSS board meeting, parents argued for and against a mask mandate for the upcoming school year.
Anna Watkins, a mother of two students at Farmington Woods Elementary School, wants a mask requirement until children can get vaccinated.
"COVID rates are rapidly rising thanks to a more contagious variant and the vaccine might not be eligible to elementary school students until winter," said Watkins. "Masks will result in fewer quarantines and more time in school with teachers: more time my kids desperately need."
Misty Clark argued against a mask requirement.
"As you all know with the pandemic from the very beginning the children have carried the burden," Clark said. "You have the power to give our kids their childhoods back."
6:20 p.m.
Hours after the typical release time, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated the day's COVID-19 metrics late due to a "technical difficulty," the agency said in an email to ABC11.
The day's numbers revealed a high percentage of positive tests at 7.3%--the highest in nearly three months and the third straight day above 5%.
For the 10th day in a row, hospitalizations increased, rising to 672 people in the North Carolina hospitals with COVID-19.
The state reported 871 new cases, a more than 60% hike above last Tuesday's case increase.
The state reported 6 more deaths due to COVID-19.
5:45 p.m.
Ahead of a Wake County Public School System board meeting, some parents rallied against masks in schools.
They held signs that said "free the smile."
The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday recommended universal masking in schools for everyone older than the age of 2. That contradicted the CDC's recommendation that anyone fully vaccinated could go without a mask.
Wake County Schools said they will continue to follow state law, which requires masks in schools.
"Kids are wearing them for eight plus hours, school bus drivers are having to wear them. My oldest daughter is a teacher. She has to wear them," mother Julie Savage, who was at the rally, said.
4 p.m.
NCDHHS told ABC11 via email that a technical glitch is preventing it from putting out updated COVID-19 numbers.
11 a.m.
NCDHHS announced that it is partnering with Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging (PTRC AAA) to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to people with limited mobility who cannot leave their home. This new initiative expands PTRC AAA's local at-home vaccination program to communities across the state.
Caregivers, providers and individuals can schedule an at-home vaccination through the At-Home Vaccination Hotline at 1-866-303-0026. An online registration form is also available at www.ptrc.org/covid. A PTRC Vaccination Specialist will follow up to schedule an at-home vaccination.
10:45 a.m.
Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.
That's a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.
"The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent the spread of disease, and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
10:30 a.m.
The nation's top infectious disease expert is suggesting parents follow new COVID-19 guidance for mask-wearing issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The academy is recommending schools require face masks for children older than 2 and all adults - regardless of vaccination status. Dr. Anthony Fauci told "CBS This Morning" the academy wants to "go the extra mile" to make sure kids are protected at school because of the rise in cases blamed on the delta variant of the coronavirus.
That guidance is slightly different from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has advised mask-wearing in schools just for unvaccinated children and adults.
Fauci says the CDC is "carefully looking" at its COVID-19 school guidance.
10 a.m.
NCDHHS announced that it will conduct the next random number generator drawings for the Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College Drawing on Wednesday, July 21 at 10 a.m.
7:40 a.m.
Wake County tourism saw a 29 percent drop in visitors in 2020.
Visit Raleigh released new tourism numbers Tuesday showing that 12.9 million people visited Wake County in 2020.
Those visitors spent $1.7 billion in the area, which is a 43% drop from how much was spent in 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, was the main reason for the tourism decrease.
Last year's tourism dip was actually the first decline in visitors and spending in more than 10 years.
But so far in 2021, things are looking better.
"We've really seen an uptick as soon as the vaccine hit the market. In January we ran around 44 percent occupancy and we've seen a month to month increase," Visit Raleigh's Dennis Edwards said.
Click here for the full Visit Raleigh tourism report.
TUESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Parents are planning to protest ahead of a Wake County school board meeting.
The parents at the protest are upset with the district deciding that vaccinated students and teachers still need to wear masks.
It's a debate that is splitting the country--the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccinated students don't have to wear masks, but a prominent pediatrician group says masks should still be required.
Q&A: Who's right when it comes to the school mask mandate conflict
The parents protesting Tuesday said masks are unnecessary and should not be required by district leaders.
This debate comes as COVID-19 cases are increasing in North Carolina and across the country.
Monday's metrics showed more than 700 new cases--a 37% increase from last Monday. The 5.8% positive rate is the state's highest in more than two months.
NCDHHS said unvaccinated people account for 99 percent of the state's COVID-19 cases since May.