Pfizer seeks full FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine that currently has emergency use authorization

6 p.m.
The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to include people ages 12 to 15.
This is the first COVID-19 vaccine in the United States authorized for use in younger teens and adolescents; the vaccine had previously been authorized for people age 16 and older. COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are authorized for use in people age 18 and older.
To support the extended use, the FDA reviewed data submitted by Pfizer. The company said at the end of March that a clinical trial involving 2,260 12-to-15-year-olds showed the vaccine's efficacy is 100% and it is well tolerated.
5:30 p.m.
NCCU is offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LeRoy T. Walker Physical Education Complex.
5:29 p.m.
States are pushing the unemployed to return to work to help businesses large and small find the workers they need to emerge from the COVID-19 recession. Some argue the generous unemployment benefits offered when the economy crashed are making it too easy for people to not return to work. Now some states are reinstating a requirement that anyone who collects unemployment must look for work. At least three states, Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina, are ending the $300 supplemental benefit that is on top of state benefits. Labor experts say the shortage is not just about the payment, with some people reluctant to look for work because they fear catching the virus. Others have found new jobs.
2:29 p.m.
The Lee County Government Health Department reports that a county resident has died of COVID-19 related complications. This raises the number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Lee County to 78 since the first case was reported in March 2020.
"We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual who passed away and ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," said Heath Cain, Director of the Lee County Health Department. "The public is reminded that even as we ease restrictions related to COVID-19, the virus remains a threat to public health and safety. Please continue following the guidance of the CDC to help slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and if you have not already been vaccinated, please get vaccinated."
1:26 p.m.
Wake County Public Health has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at HeartFields at Cary, an assisted living and memory care facility at 1050 Crescent Green Drive in Cary.
This is the third outbreak at this location. The previous outbreaks happened in June and November.
1:24 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 17 new cases since Friday for a total of 5,575 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 111 deaths countywide.
1:20 p.m.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the U.S.' seven-day average vaccination rate dropping below 2 million for the first time since March.
"We knew we would be in this phase, and we knew we'd be in a phase where it would be more difficult because we need to increase access which we've been focused on doing from the beginning, and continue to increase confidence," she said.
She noted that "just several weeks ago... there was such a demand for the vaccine" that people "had vaccine t-shirts" and were taking selfies."
"We're now at the point," she said in response to the question, "which we always knew we would be at, where the supply has increased, has -- exceeded the demand. And it means we have to work extra hard to get into communities, to have partnerships with -- with local doctors, with primary care physicians to expand access, expand mobile units that are going into communities to get the supply out to people."
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 974 new COVID-19 cases. The state is reporting a 5.7% positive test rate.
There are currently 951 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized in the state.
As of Monday, 50.6% of the adult population in North Carolina is vaccinated with at least one dose.
In all, 12,790 people have died since the start of the pandemic.
12:20 p.m.
An inmate at the Central Prison in Raleigh, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died, the Commissioner of Prisons announced.
The man, who was in his mid-30s, tested positive on April 28. He was hospitalized on May 3. Authorities said his condition worsened and he died on May 7.
The Department of Public Safety said the initial review indicates COVID-19 was likely the cause or at least a contributing factor to his death.
11 a.m.
Fayetteville Technical Community College is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday.
It's happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in partnership with the Cumberland County Department of Public Health.
The one-dose J&J vaccine will be offered.
9:45 a.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says federal guidance on wearing face coverings indoors may change soon.
Sunday on ABC News, Fauci was asked whether it's time to start relaxing indoor masks requirements. Fauci replied, "I think so, and I think you're going to probably be seeing that as we go along, and as more people get vaccinated."
9:30 a.m.
Some states are making plans to spend billions of dollars from President Joe Biden's pandemic relief act, though the money has yet to arrive. A law signed by Biden earlier this year contains $350 billion of flexible aid for state and local governments.
Some states already are planning to use part of it to prop up their depleted unemployment accounts, expand high-speed internet or provide aid to schools and businesses. The first installment is expected to arrive soon. But some states are waiting to develop spending plans until the Treasury Department provides more guidance on using the money.
9 a.m.
This year's graduating class of college seniors is poised for better prospects than were the 2020 graduates, who had the misfortune to graduate in the depths of the disastrous coronavirus recession.
Though the competition will be stiff - this year's graduates will have to compete, in many cases, with 2020 graduates who are still seeking their first full-time job - employers are ramping up hiring. And many are desperate for workers. The pace of job openings in the United States is now far above pre-recession levels, including in professional occupations that college students are more likely to seek and that can typically be done from home.
8 a.m.
With experts saying the coronavirus is likely spreading in India's northeastern state of Assam faster than anywhere else in the country, authorities are preparing for a surge in infections by converting a massive stadium and a university into hospitals.
The official seven-day weekly average of new cases in the state on May 9 stood at more than 4,700 cases. But a model run by the University of Michigan - which predicts the current spread of cases before they are actually detected - says infections in Assam are likely occurring as fast as any other place in the country. Add to that recent elections in the state - and the huge political rallies that accompanied them - and experts fear the worst is to come.
Pfizer is seeking full FDA approval--as opposed to its current emergency use authorization--for its COVID-19 vaccine.
According to ABC News, Pfizer is the first COVID-19 vaccine maker to request full approval in the U.S., and it will likely take several months for the FDA to review additional data and make an approval decision.
Moderna said it plans to start that same process later in May.
Nearly 46 percent of the entire US population and 57 percent of those 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This as children as young as 12 get closer to being eligible for the vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration could decide as soon as Monday to extend the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to those teens.
If that authorization happens today, vaccines could begin later this month.
New vaccination clinics are opening in Wake County. Wake County Southern Regional Center in Fuquay-Varina opens today, and the Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon will open the week of May 24.
Click here for a full list of clinics available.
Meanwhile in the Sandhills, all of Cape Fear Valley Health's clinics will now accept walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinics in Fayetteville, Elizabethtown and Raeford will all be giving out the Pfizer vaccine on a first-come first-served basis. The clinics will give out the shots until they run out of doses.
4:30 p.m.
Wake County Public Health has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Brookdale Cary, an assisted living facility located at 7870 Chapel Hill Road in Cary.
This is the second outbreak at this location. The previous outbreak occurred in January.
4 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there are 1,932 new COVID-19 cases (13% lower than last Friday) and 1,006 people are hospitalized, 25 fewer than the previous day.
The percent positive stands at 4.4%, which is good news as the goal is 5% or less.
There were 42 additional deaths reported for a total of 12,780 statewide since the start of the pandemic.
In all, 50.3% of the state's adults are at least partially vaccinated, and 43.6% are fully vaccinated.
3:39 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports six new cases for a total of 5,558 positive COVID-19 cases. One additional death was reported, for a total of 111 countywide.
1:16 p.m.
By the end of the day, 150 million Americans will have had at least their first shot, and 110 million Americans will have been fully vaccinated, Jeff Zients, the White House coordinator for the federal response to COVID-19, announced Friday morning.
But to make President Joe Biden's July 4 goal for 70% of U.S. adults to have at least one shot, there's still more work to be done in the next 60 days, he cautioned.
"We need to vaccinate at least another 13% of adult Americans by July 4th," Zients said
Nationally, hospital admissions stand at 4,640 per day, on average, an 8% decrease. Average daily deaths are now at 656 per day -- though in the last two days, there were still over 700 deaths recorded.
Zients said the public education plan is already in place to "immediately hit the ground running" on adolescents' shots, once greenlit, with over 15,000 local pharmacies ready to go. Efforts are underway to get more pediatricians and family doctors on board to vaccinate in their offices, for "as easy and convenient" a process as possible, he said.
1:10 p.m.
Starting Monday, all of Cape Fear Valley Health's COVID-19 vaccine clinics will accept walk-in patients until clinic capacity is reached. Appointments are also still available.
With the exception of the Bladen Express Care clinic in Elizabethtown, appointments can be made online.
The Bladen clinic is only accepting appointments by phone, at (910) 862-2122. Appointments for the week of May 10 will open after 5 p.m. today.
Another change beginning the week of May 10, is that all the health system's COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be offering the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for people ages 16 and up. Patients between the ages of 16 and 18 must have a parent or guardian present to receive their vaccinations.
First doses of Moderna will no longer be available, but patients can still receive their second Moderna dose at the same location they received their first dose. Cape Fear Valley is operating four clinics with first-dose shots of the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments are never required for second doses, but patients are asked to return to the same location where they received their first dose in order to receive their second dose.
Available clinics are:
- Health Pavilion North ExpressCare in Fayetteville: Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 6387 Ramsey St.
- Bladen Express Care in Elizabethtown: Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 107 E. Dunham St.
- Hoke Pharmacy in Raeford: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 300 Medical Pavilion Drive, Suite 100, off Highway 401.
- Center Pharmacy in Fayetteville: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 101 Robeson St., Suite 107
9:30 a.m.
NCDHHS is starting a campaign called Bringing Summer Back to promote COVID-19 vaccination.
It will start on May 9.
NCDHHS will partner with more than 140 other organizations across the state.
"We are excited that thousands of people from all corners of the state have joined the Bringing Summer Back campaign to encourage their neighbors to get vaccinated," said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. "While our state continues to make great strides in vaccinating as many people as possible, we still have more work to do to get more people vaccinated, reduce the spread of COVID-19 and bring summer back to North Carolina."
9 a.m.
America's employers added just 266,000 jobs last month, sharply lower than in March and a sign that some businesses are struggling to find enough workers as the economic recovery strengthens.
With viral cases declining and states and localities easing restrictions, businesses have added jobs for four straight months. Still, the unemployment rate ticked up to 6.1% from 6% in March.
Optimism about the economic recovery is growing. Many Americans are flush with cash after having received $1,400 federal relief checks, along with savings they have built up after cutting back on travel, entertainment and dining out over the past year.
Pfizer/BioNTech has initiated its application to the US Food and Drug Administration for full FDA approval of its Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older, the companies said Friday. This is the first Covid-19 vaccine in the United States to be assessed for full approval from the FDA.
New York City wants to begin offering coronavirus inoculations to tourists by stationing vaccination vans at Times Square and other attractions, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.
The city needs state approval to vaccinate visitors and hopes to get an OK as soon as this weekend. The state Health Department didn't immediately comment on the proposal.
De Blasio called it "a positive message to tourists: 'Come here. It's safe, it's a great place to be and we're going to take care of you.'"
"It's a show of goodwill. It's a welcome," but not a requirement, the Democratic mayor said. He said the city has no plans to track tourists' vaccination status.
Besides Times Square, the vans would appear in such places as Central Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park and the High Line elevated park, de Blasio said. Visitors would get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so they wouldn't have to follow up with a second shot.
3:25 p.m.
The Johnston County Public Health Department has scheduled the following first and second dose clinics:
- May 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Johnston County Public Health Department
- May 11, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Johnston County Public Health Department
- May 12 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Johnston County Public Health Department
- May 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Johnston County Public Health Department
The COVID-19 vaccine is free. The Health Department will Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer (age 16 +) and Johnson & Johnson (age 18+) vaccines.
Vaccinations will be administered on an appointment or walk-in basis while supplies last.
3:13 p.m.
In Chatham County, 34,350 residents have received at least one vaccine dose, accounting for 46.1% of the county's population. Overall, 40.1% are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Chatham County Public Health Department is offering first- and second-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at its Siler City clinic (1000 S. 10th Ave.) on Fridays beginning May 7. To make an appointment, call (919) 742-5641. Walk-ins will also be welcome.
StarMed Healthcare will begin providing Pfizer vaccinations at the Goldston Town Hall (40 Coral Ave. #A) from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 12, with clinics also occurring on May 19 and May 26. Second-dose appointments will follow three weeks later.
StarMed will continue to operate COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center in Pittsboro. These StarMed clinics offer Pfizer first doses at the Ag Center on Fridays and Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
"We are grateful to the Town of Goldston and StarMed for working with us to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to southwest Chatham," said Chatham County Public Health Director Mike Zelek. "We have worked hard to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines across the Chatham community and hope this new option will make it even easier for Chatham's residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19."
To register, visit starmed.care or call (980) 445-9818. Walk-ins are also accepted.
1:20 p.m.
NCDHHS announced that now more than 50% of adults 18 and older in the state have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 43% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.
"This is as significant milestone toward our goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 and bringing summer back to North Carolina," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. "I hope you will join the more than 4 million people who have taken their shot and help put this pandemic behind us."
North Carolina has administered more than 7.4 million vaccines so far.
More than 74% of the population over the age of 65 is fully vaccinated.
1:08 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports seven new cases for a total of 5,552 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 110 deaths in the county.
12:55 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,798 new COVID-19 cases. The state is reporting a 4.4% positive test rate.
There are currently 1,031 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized in the state.
Sadly, 12,738 people have died since the start of the pandemic.
10 a.m.
The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 498,000, the lowest point since the viral pandemic struck 14 months ago and a sign of the job market's growing strength as businesses reopen and consumers step up spending.
Applications declined 92,000 from a revised 590,000 a week earlier. The number of weekly jobless claims - a rough measure of the pace of layoffs - has declined significantly from a peak of 900,000 in January as employers have ramped up hiring. The pace of applications is still well above the roughly 230,000 level that prevailed before the viral outbreak tore through the economy in March of last year.
NCDHHS has made some alterations to its guidance when it comes to masking on school property.
Under the current mandate, North Carolinians are not required to wear a mask outdoors. And now, the Strong Schools NC tool kit from the health department has wording that reflects that guidance.
Face coverings are now only required indoors. Face coverings are not required when: students are outside for recess, a teacher holds class outdoors, students are participating in an outdoor P.E. class, etc.
Students are still recommended to where a mask outside when they are not fully vaccinated and they cannot maintain at least 6ft social distancing from others.
Teams of experts are projecting COVID-19's toll on the U.S. will fall sharply by the end of July, according to research released by the government Wednesday.
But they also warn that a "substantial increase" in hospitalizations and deaths is possible if unvaccinated people do not follow basic precautions such as wearing a mask and keeping their distance from others.
Governor Roy Cooper's office on Wednesday said his Executive Order trumps the federal ruling, stating the state moratorium on evictions will remain in effect until the end on June 30.
The current federal eviction moratorium was scheduled to end on June 30. It is unclear what will happen now. The Justice Department is appealing a similar ruling in Texas.
11 p.m.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Broadway theaters can reopen Sept. 14. Many Broadway productions are scrambling to resume ticket sales in the coming days to welcome theater-goers this fall after city and state leaders have green-lit a reopening of the Great White Way at full capacity.
Broadway theaters will be allowed to decide their own entry requirements, like whether people must prove they've been vaccinated to attend a show.
Selling tickets will allow theaters to gauge interest before stages open, said Robert Mujica, Cuomo's budget director. The Broadway that reopens will look different, with "Frozen" and "Mean Girls" deciding not to restart.
10 p.m.
The U.S. departments of health and housing have launched a joint project to provide coronavirus vaccines to the homeless and people living in low-income neighborhoods and subsidized housing.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge made the announcement on Wednesday during a visit to Community of Hope. It's a service organization in an area of the nation's capital that's had high rates of coronavirus and relatively low rates of vaccination. The organization runs community health centers while also working to end homelessness among families.
"I think it is past time that this country understands that its government does care about them," Fudge said. "We have gotten the low-hanging fruit - the people who really want the vaccines -now we have to go and do the next step."
Becerra says the Biden administration is trying various communication strategies. Those include directly reaching people who lack internet access and enlisting ministers, community leaders and sports figures as vaccination advocates.
8 p.m.
President Joe Biden has met his goal of having most elementary and middle schools open for full, in-person learning in his first 100 days.
The Education Department has released survey data finding that 54% of public schools below high school offered full-time classroom learning in March. But even with that milestone, most students continued to learn at least partly away from school.
The survey found that almost 4 in 10 students continued to take all classes remotely, and 2 in 10 were split between classroom and remote learning. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona applauded the progress but also raised concerns about racial disparities.
4:54 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports just six new cases for a total of 5,545 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 110 deaths -- 1.98% of cases.
4:40 p.m.
The Lee County Government Health Department has revised itsMay drive-thru vaccination clinic schedule to add two second-dose clinics from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on May 18 and May 25. The added clinics will take place at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic Center in Sanford.
People scheduled to receive the Pfizer or Moderna second-dose vaccine on May 18 or 25 are instructed to attend the clinics at the Civic Center and do not need to register or make an appointment. Clinic participants are reminded to bring their vaccination record card to the clinic.
3 p.m.
President Biden wants 70% of Americans vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine by Independence Day, and at least 56% of adults can confirm that status today. Now, with Canada approving a vaccine that's safe for children, local parents want to protect the youngest members of their families as well.
ABC11 turned to Dr. Charlene Wong, a Duke Health pediatrician and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service's chief COVID officer, for advice parents and caregivers can use as the focus shifts to vaccines for teens.
"One of the wonderful things that we now know is that for teens 12 and up the vaccine just works incredibly well," said Dr. Wang. "To prevent the most serious consequences of COVID right to while folks are hospitalized, folks dying from COVID-19. For these teams, it'll be really important that they also are vaccinated, so that we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and make sure that we continue on this good trend that we're on in North Carolina with our trends and counseling now."
"In fact, I will say the teens that I have talked to are also very excited to get the vaccine. They want to be able to hang out with their friends, they want to be able to go return back to sports without having to wear masks, not having to get tested not being quarantined, if someone in, You know the drama club, you know, has COVID-19 of somewhere in the school has COVID-19, going into summer. So many benefits that will also very directly impact teens, and then I'm also getting from teens, they want to do their part," she said. "They want to do their part in protecting not just themselves but their loved ones and their communities, because they know that they are still on list of getting it either, they don't get particularly sick, but we do have some teams who have gotten pretty sick, but they know that they might spread it to other people. I've had some patients who speak about their younger siblings who still aren't going to have had the chance to get the vaccine, and they want to do their part to make sure they're protecting the younger siblings."
But what about teens who think the shot may hurt?
"I don't think it's one of the shots that's particularly painful when compared to other shots and again, teens do have a lot of shots, some of which are known to be a little bit more painful when you're actually having a shot," she said.
She has this advice for parents and teens concerned about possible side effects:
"It can be common to have some temporary reactions, maybe a sore arm, you're a little tired or achy for a day or two. And I think you know the best thing that parents can do is to make sure that their teens know that that's a possibility and that actually, that's a good sign, it's a sign that the vaccine is working, that it's giving your body the protection that it needs so that if you ever run into a COVID virus out in the community, your body will already know how to fight it off," she said.
Here's the doctor's bottom line for parents, after our conversation. Talk with your children when the vaccines are cleared for their age group, before they go for their shots. And if you have any questions or concerns, consult a health care professional at a clinic, or your family doctor.
2:48 p.m.
The National Football League announced that it is providing 50 free tickets to Super Bowl LVI in February 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Super Bowl promotion includes a chance to win a pair of Super Bowl tickets for fans who share their story on why they got vaccinated or will soon get vaccinated.
Details on how to win the Super Bowl tickets will be announced Saturday night during Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World show. The global event brings together artists, entertainers and world leaders, including President Biden, to support vaccine equity. The special will broadcast nationally beginning at 8 p.m. ET across multiple platforms, including ABC
More than 3 million vaccinations have been administered at 21 NFL stadiums and facilities since January.
In addition, the NFL will also offer a 25 percent discount on purchases made at NFLShop.com for vaccinated fans later this year.
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina is reporting 1,468 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Throughout North Carolina, 12,721 people have died from the virus. There were 21 more deaths reported Wednesday.
The state is reporting a 5.6% positive test rate.
Throughout the state, 1,000 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized. That is down 50 from Tuesday.
Nearly 50% of adult North Carolinians have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 42.5% of adults in North Carolina are now fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
11:52 a.m
The Halifax County Health Department will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone ages 16 years and older by online registration on May 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Halifax Community College, 100 College Drive in Weldon, Building 700.
Please use the main entrance to the college campus. Please note that persons younger than 18 will require parental consent to receive the vaccine. Appointments are preferred however, walk-ups are accepted.
To schedule a first dose appointment, click here.
The Health Department, which is at 19 N. Dobbs St., in Halifax, is also offering the Moderna vaccine every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment for this COVID-19 vaccination, please call (252) 583-5021.
11:45 a.m.
The Durham County Department of Public Health is holding walk-in COVID-19 vaccination events at a local Dollar General store and CAARE: The Healing Center in Durham.
The events are free and no ID is required.
The Dollar General event is at the 101 Ganyard Farm Way location Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. It will be outside in the parking lot and Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be offered.
The CAARE: The Healing Center event at 214 Broadway Street is Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. That event will be inside and Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be offered.
11:15 a.m.
If the FDA grants emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12--which the agency is expected to do in the coming days or weeks--nearly 17 million teens will become eligible for the vaccine.
But what should parents know about the vaccine and how it works on children?
Dr. Charlene Wong, a pediatrician at Duke Health, said the COVID-19 vaccine is not a particularly painful shot.
"I don't think it's one of the shots that's particularly painful when compared to other shots and again, teens do have a lot of shots, some of which are known to be a little bit more painful when you're actually having a shot," Wong said.
What about the side effects? First of all, serious side effects are extremely rare. You're more likely to have a slightly sore arm or be tired and achy for a day or two.
"I think you know the best thing that parents can do is to make sure that their teens know that that's a possibility and that actually, that's a good sign," Wong said. "It's a sign that the vaccine is working; that it's giving your body the protection."
Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, sat down to answer questions parents may have.
11 a.m.
A new federal program opening in May can help North Carolina families get help paying for high-speed internet.
Read more about that here.
A renewed push to increase the vaccination rate across the country has Gov. Roy Cooper and Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen renewing their statewide efforts.
Cooper and Cohen will be touring a vaccination clinic near Charlotte on Wednesday. That comes as fewer than half adults in North Carolina have at least one dose of the vaccine, and the number of doses being given has fallen 8 percent in recent days.
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he wanted 70 percent of adults in the US to have at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4.
To accomplish that goal, vaccination efforts will begin to shift away from large vaccination centers in favor of things like mobile clinics, pop-up facilities and outreach campaigns.
Walk-in appointments at local pharmacies will also be a staple of the new vaccine efforts.
UNC epidemiologist Dr. David Weber said he thought the president's goal was ambitious but appropriate.
"We're dealing now not with vaccine shortages but with vaccine hesitancy and I certainly think putting other resources into vaccine hesitancy is an appropriate way to protect the public," Weber said.
10:20 p.m.
A UNC doctor is calling President Biden's vaccination goal ambitious but appropriate.
"Maybe the goal is a little ambitious but it's clearly a reasonable goal and it's not just a goal they've put resources behind the goal that they'll push out to the states to achieve it," Dr. Weber told ABC11's Josh Chapin.
Dr. Weber said vaccines need to be available to those who want them and there needs to be more truths to be pushed out to the public or anyone dealing with hesitancy.
"We're dealing now not with vaccine shortages but with vaccine hesitancy and I certainly think putting other resources into vaccine hesitancy is an appropriate way to protect the public," said Dr. Weber.
"Both across North Carolina and across the United States, there are more vaccine than there is people who are interested in obtaining vaccines," said Dr. Weber.
Darius Russell of Russell's Pharmacy Shoppe said vaccine phone calls have stopped for the most part. At the beginning of the process, they had 20 to 30 appointments a day.
"I feel like we're getting through that hurdle. The next step is being able to get to people who are hesitant and being to educate those people so they know this is safe, this is something we need to do our part together so we can get through the pandemic," said Russell.
"It's helpful in a way that it gives hope to people that the president is working hard to do something for us, to get us back to normalcy or what we can have as normalcy," Russell said of President Biden's goal.
12:15 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 981 new COVID-19 cases. The state is reporting a 6.7% positive test rate.
There are currently 1,050 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized in the state.
As of Tuesday, 49.7% of the adult population in North Carolina is vaccinated with at least one dose.
Nine more deaths have been reported.
Sadly, 12,700 people have died since the start of the pandemic.
11:40 a.m.
NCDHHS said North Carolina expects to receive 160,260 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine and 13,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine this week. Allocations to federal programs are not included in that total.
To compare, the state received about 222,430 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine last week.
11:30 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccinations are now available at all Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in North Carolina.
Both walk-up and scheduled appointments are available.
8 a.m.
Federal investigators cracked down on a website they said was scamming people out of their personal information.
The website was set up to look as if it was offering COVID-19 vaccines.
FreeVaccineCOVAX.com was the website. It purported to be the site of an actual biotechnology company and used trademarked logos from Pfizer, the World Health organization and the United National High Commissioner for Refugees.
The site collected user's personal data "in order to use the information for nefarious purposes, including fraud, phishing attacks, and/or deployment of malware," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
"Members of the public should not provide personal information or click on links in unsolicited e-mails and should remember that the COVID-19 vaccine is not for sale. The Federal government is providing the vaccine free of charge to people living in the United States," Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner said in a statement.
The COVID-19 vaccine will likely be authorized for use in at least some, if not all, school aged children before the start of the next school year.
The Food and Drug Administration is already considering expanding the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine to children as young as 12, and that is just the beginning.
UNC Health's Dr. Alexa Mieses-Malchuk said parents should know the vaccine has gone through the same testing for use in children as it did for use in adults.
"The most important thing that parents need to know is that the vaccine has been shown to effective and safe in this younger group of adolescents," Mieses-Malchuk said.
More vaccinated Americans means our country is one step closer to rolling back mask requirements. But it's unclear exactly when that will happen.
For now, many people are left confused about when they should be wearing a mask.
"The truth is that it could be really complicated and really nuanced," Mieses-Malchuk said of mask covering recommendations. "If you've been vaccinated and you're outdoors in a small group with people you know and everyone is vaccinated, you don't have to wear a mask. But as you start to introduce new variables, it gets more complicated...the one thing you can control, is whether or not you wear a mask."
Meanwhile, one sign of things slowly getting back to normal: Baseball is back!
The Carolina Mudcats will become the first professional baseball team to play to a crowd in more than a year. The Mudcats season opener at Five County Stadium will happen Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Five County Stadium is only allowing 30-percent capacity for now.
UNC health will resume giving Johnson & Johnson's one dose COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. Appointments are available at the Friday Center and other UNC Health clinics across the Triangle.
4:30 p.m.
Appointments are no longer required to get a free shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Wake County. All vaccination locations will allow walk-ins and drive-ins.
Appointments are still encouraged, but no longer necessary.
The locations accepting walk-ins include Wake County Public Health Center, Wake County Northern Regional Center, Wake County Human Services Center at Departure and Green Road Park.
Information about hours can be found here.
2:45 p.m.
UNC Health is going to resume offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
"Our experts have reviewed the data and CDC recommendations to resume Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, and continue to strongly recommend patients receive any one of the COVID-19 vaccines," a spokesperson said.
When scheduling, patients can select from either the J&J or the Pfizer or Moderna.
J&J appointments will be available starting Wednesday at the Friday Center and other UNC Health clinics.
So far, UNC Health says it has has administered more than 375,000 doses of the vaccines.
12:45 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,126 new COVID-19 cases. The state is reporting a 6% positive test rate.
There are currently 1,007 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized in the state.
As of Monday, 49.6% of the adult population in North Carolina is vaccinated with at least one dose.
Sadly, 12,691 people have died since the start of the pandemic.
9:30 a.m.
Thousands of restaurants and bars decimated by COVID-19 have a better chance at survival as the government begins handing out $28.6 billion in grant money to help these businesses stay afloat while they wait for customers to return.
The Small Business Administration is accepting applications for grants from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund as of Monday.
For the program's first three weeks, only applications from restaurants that are majority-owned by women, minorities and veterans will be processed and paid out. The grants, up to $10 million, are aimed at replacing lost revenue at restaurant companies with up to 20 locations.