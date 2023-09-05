Covid-19 uptick expected following students return to school and Labor Day travel

With schools back in session and heavy travel over Labor Day weekend, historically, there has been a spike in cases in September.

As thousands squeeze in one last long holiday weekend before the start of fall, one thing is certain-COVID-19 did not take a vacation this summer.

Heading into the Labor Day weekend, early warning indicators including the wastewater monitoring system are showing an uptick.

"Last month we had Covid," explained Raleigh mom of four Angelica Mills.

"They did a test and was like, 'You know, ma'am, you and your kids got Covid.' And me and her, we had strep throat," Mills said referring to her eight-month-old.

"So, we had a double dose. Took us out, took me out of work, took them out of school," Mills added.

With schools back in session and heavy travel over Labor Day weekend, historically, there has been a spike in cases in September.

Data shows as of Sept. 1, 2023, there are 446 hospitalizations in North Carolina due to Covid. Despite the spike, it is not as high as the same time last year when 1,259 were hospitalized.

The data has NCDHHS officials encouraging North Carolinians to be prepared for fall respiratory virus season.

Health officials say the best way to protect yourself heading into the season is to make sure your vaccines are up to date.

Historically, flu and RSV infections typically peak between December and February, but, experts say since the pandemic, the timing has become less predictable leading to all three viruses spreading widely at the same time.

NCDHHS releases COVID-19 data each Wednesday.

