'If I die that's my destiny.' Fayetteville health officials issue COVID warning as weather heats up

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- On a Tuesday afternoon at Honeycutt Park, Robyn Marshall and her husband Alvin are living their best lives. They are spending the day at the splash pad with their 6-year-old grandson Sampson. The pair moved from Massachusetts to North Carolina where they say COVID-19 restrictions are a lot looser. As COVID cases continue to rise across the state, the Marshalls say it's not a concern for them.
"I feel like if it's my destiny to get COVID-19 and get sick and potentially die from it then that's the plan for me," said Robyn Marshall. "We've all had it and we're all just living because we can't do that anymore. We just don't feel we can do that anymore."
The same sentiment was felt across town at College Lakes Park. It was batting practice for Lyle Blythe, his grandson and friends they met on the field. He's visiting from Tennessee and says since he's been here he hasn't taken any precautions.
"I've worn masks! I'm not crazy about it. It's not like I wear then out everywhere I go," said Blythe.
According to Cumberland County Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green, the warmer weather could cause COVID cases to heat up especially after Memorial Day weekend heading into July 4th. She's already seen a moderate uptick in cases.
" We know folks are tired but we have to learn to protect ourselves even as the virus lives among us," said Dr. Green. " In terms of how people testing positive on daily bases, we've seen a little bit of an increase in terms of hospitalizations. "We've also seen an increase in wastewater surveillance. That's the amount of COVID-19 particles that show up in wastewater at treatment plants"
As for the Marshalls, their priority is spending quality time with Sampson and living life as if COVID doesn't exist.
"I'm not going to worry about it. The plan is already in motion and whatever is going to happen is going to happen," said Marshall.
