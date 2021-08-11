Racial disparities remain in NC when it comes to COVID-19 cases, vaccinations

New numbers from the state department of health show African Americans and Latinos are still the face of this pandemic in the Triangle.Latinos make up just 10 percent of Wake County's demographic, but represent 21 percent of cases.In Durham, they make up 30 percent of cases, despite representing just 14 percent of the population.When it comes to COVID-19 deaths in the Triangle, African Americans are the ones who are overrepresented.In Wake County, African Americans make up 22 percent of the population, but 38 percent of COVID-related deaths.Wake County:Black: 23% (Population: 22%)White: 51% (Population: 69%)Latino: 21% (Population: 10%)Durham County:Black: 38% (Population: 22%)White: 38% (Population: 55%)Latino: 30% (Population: 14%)Cumberland County:Black: 39% (Population: 41%)White: 41% (Population: 53%)Latino: 15% (Population: 12%)Wake County:Black: 31% (Population: 22%)White: 51% (Population: 69%)Latino: 9% (Population: 10%)Durham County:Black: 43% (Population: 22%)White: 38% (Population: 55%)Latino: 8% (Population: 14%)Cumberland County:Black: 38% (Population: 41%)White: 42% (Population: 53%)Latino: 2% (Population: 12%)White: 65% (Population. 72%)Black: 18% (Population. 23%)Latino: 8% (Population. 10%)In Durham, health leaders say Black people are falling behind other racial groups in getting vaccinated."It's disappointing," said Donald Hughes, program coordinator with W.A.R 4 LIFE (We Are Ready For Life).Since March, the group has hosted more than two dozen mobile vaccine clinics-going door-to-door in Black neighborhoods."It's pretty difficult to find funding to continue the work. There's are lot of places to get vaccinations but we don't see a lot of groups taking the vaccines directly to those community members," said Hughes.At the state level, numbers show white people are falling behind the most in getting the vaccine.White people make up 72 percent of the state's population. But only 65 percent have received the first dose of the vaccine.According to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 65 percent of white people say they are not getting the vaccine.The reason could be political.58 percent of conservatives surveyed said they wouldn't get it."This is a life or death matter," said Hughes. "The vaccine is safe. It's effective. You can save your life or your family member's life."Hughes and his group are hosting another vaccine clinic on Sunday in Durham.It will be in the parking lot of Trosa Thrift Store at 500 North Roxboro Road.It's from a 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.They'll give away $100 and $25 dollar gift cards