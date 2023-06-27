Shots fired at deputy's house in Chatham County: Pittsboro police

Police in Pittsboro are investigating shots being fired into the house of another law enforcement officer in Chatham County.

According to a news release from the Pittsboro Police Department, the crime happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. Monday. Police said a person or persons fired a gun at a Chatham County deputy's house.

Sheriff Roberson said he believes the house was targeted.

"The safety and well-being of our officers and their families is of utmost importance to us," said Sheriff Roberson. "An attack on a deputy's home is not just an attack on one person; it is an attack on the values of justice, security, and the rule of law. This act of violence will not be tolerated. Anyone who targets law enforcement in our community will face the full force of the law."

No injuries were reported in the crime and investigators didn't say if the deputy and his family was at home when the shots were fired.

There is a reward being offered for information that could lead to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsboro Police Department at 919-542-3200, or the Chatham County Sheriff's Office at 919-542-2911.