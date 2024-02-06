New search at Chatham County home where dogs were seized, found dead

Another search warrant was carried out Tuesday in response to ongoing concerns regarding the welfare of dogs.

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chatham County home where more than 40 dogs were seized and six were found dead in late January has been searched for a second time.

After investigators executed a prior search warrant on January 25, another search was carried out Tuesday in response to what the Chatham County Sheriff's Office says are "ongoing concerns regarding the welfare of the dogs" on the property.

The sheriff's office said more dogs have been removed from the property on Oakley Church Road in the Bear Creek community.

Alicia Dawn Culberson, 36, the owner of the property, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

The initial investigation began after someone reported distressing sounds coming from numerous dogs to the sheriff's department.

The surviving dogs were being cared for at the Chatham Animal Resource Center where they are being nursed back to good health.

According to online records, there is a dog-breeding service that operates out of Culberson's address.

More information on the investigation will be released later today.