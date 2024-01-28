More than 40 dogs seized, 6 found dead at Chatham County residence; owner charged

BEAR CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies arrested and charged a woman in Chatham County with multiple counts of animal cruelty after more than 40 dogs were seized.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 25, deputies conducted a search warrant at a residence on Oakley Church Road after multiple reports of distressed sounds coming from dogs on the property.

Officials said investigators seized 44 dogs and six were found dead. According to CCSO, the animals were found with various issues including dehydration, parasites, severe matting, malnutrition, or a combination of multiple health concerns.

Friday, deputies arrested and charged Alicia Dawn Culberson, 36, with 10 counts of animal cruelty.

