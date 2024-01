Clayton police investigating after gunshot victim found at restaurant on Highway 70

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton police are investigating after a person was found injured from a shooting.

According to Clayton officials, officers responded to the 10000 block of Highway 70 East after a person with a gunshot wound drove into the parking lot of Wendy's. Officials said the person's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Police are working to determine where the shooting happened.

