Governor Roy Cooper Announces 157 New Jobs coming to Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new manufacturing facility is bringing 157 new jobs to Chatham County and more specifically Siler City, according to Governor Roy Cooper's office.

Innovative Construction Group plans to make an investment of $39.8 million which will create the jobs over the next five years.

"North Carolina's growth and reputation as an excellent place to do business continues to attract great companies to the state," said Governor Cooper.

Innovative Construction Group's new facility in Siler City will add to the company's current manufacturing capacity.

It will include opportunities for production and woodworking personnel as well as for logistics and maintenance roles.

The average salary for the new positions in Chatham County will be $52,949. The current average wage in Chatham County is $50,302.