Live Radar | Pop up storms cause power outages, damage across the Triangle

Pop up storms cause power outages, damage across the Triangle

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some quick-moving storms popped up across the Triangle area Friday causing power outages and reported damage.

According to ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Scwenneker, a stalled frontal zone across the area created the scenario for the popup showers and thunderstorms.

The storms could go into the evening hours and may impact some of the high school football games, but most games in the area are expected to not be impacted by the weather.

There are several thunderstorm warnings in effect for several counties. They're set to expire by 6:30 p.m.

There are reports of storm damage, including a tree falling on a car in Benson. There have been no reports of injuries.

ABC11 crews are checking on damage in Durham.

Things are expected to quiet down overnight.

