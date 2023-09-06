Direct in state spending by film industry drops significantly in North Carolina following strike

Productions across the nation came to a halt on May 2 when members of the Writers Guild of America went on strike along with the Screen Actors Guild

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- North Carolina is feeling the economic impact of the ongoing writers' strike.

Since the Writers Guild of America went on strike on May 2, 2023, direct in-state spending by the film industry is down more than 74 percent dropping from 259 million in 2022 to 67 million so far in 2023.

The Director of the N.C. Film Office, Guy Gaster, says the impact of the writers' strike began at the end of 2022 due to the possibility of labor negotiations.

"We were having a very successful year, and then the last half, and particularly the last quarter of the year definitely saw a slowdown in the number of inquiries," Gaster explained.

Gaster says the state saw a record in direct in-state spending by the film industry in 2021 following the pandemic as productions ramped back up.

"Just two years ago, in 2021, we saw production spent over 416 million dollars in the state directly in the state," Gaster said. "That dropped to 259 million in 2022. And, as of right now in 2023 we're at just under 70 million overall and really aren't forecasting that number to increase very much because of the stalling in the negotiations and a possible resolution to this," he added.

Productions across the nation came to a halt on May 2 as the Writers Guild of America representing 11,500 screenwriters went on strike along with the Screen Actors Guild over an ongoing labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Gaster says that even if a deal is reached quickly, production could be very limited for the rest of the year.

"If there was an agreement next week, it still would likely not be until the first of next calendar year before we really see things picking back up and going"

He says he's worried about the long-term effects including on non-union workers in the film industry who find themselves out of work.

"Some of the other crafts that are behind the camera, such as the camera people themselves, the lighting experts, the hair and makeup, stylists, those individuals are kind of right now sitting at home trying to figure out what's next," Gastor said. "I do get nervous that some of our workers might feel this industry is a little unstable right now, and find that other job and really like it and decide that's what they're moving into.

"North Carolina was starting to see some growth and it is a shame that this could impact some of that potential growth down the road."

NC-filmed projects recently released or coming soon:

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" - Season 2: Amazon's Prime Video

"The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" - Season 2: Netflix Aug. 23, 2023

"A Biltmore Christmas" - Hallmark Channel 2023 Holiday Season (exact date still TBA)

Recent releases:

"Zoey 102" - Parmount+

"Burden of Proof" -- Max

RELATED | 'We're paving the way.' New film studio has big hopes, bringing jobs to Nash County