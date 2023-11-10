3rd adult dies from flu this season, NCDHHS confirms

A third person has now died from the flu in the 2023-2024 season. NCDHHS leaders said again that everybody should get vaccinated against the virus.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said a third person has died from the flu.

The first reported flu deaths of the season came at the end of October.

All three of the deaths have been among adults. Two of them were over the age of 65; the other was between 25-49 years of age.

New data from NCDHHS shows a slight increase in flu admissions to North Carolina hospitals in recent weeks. At the same time, the number of COVID-19 admissions have decreased. However, there has been a significant increase in COVID-19 detected in wastewater across the state--which officials use to track a potential uptick in the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all people aged 6 months and older receive a fall COVID-19 vaccine and seasonal flu vaccine. RSV vaccinations are also available to protect older adults and for pregnant women during weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy to protect infants.

Parents should talk with their health care provider about other options to protect infants from severe RSV disease.

More information about how to access testing and treatment for COVID-19 can be found on the NCDHHS COVID-19 website.