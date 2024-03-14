NC food bank tripling donations today for International Women's Month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For one day only, Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is going to be tripling donations today in honor of International Women's Month.

Let's say you were able to donate just $10 dollars on March 14. Staff would be able to purchase 150 meals with that donation amount, when it ordinarily would be 50.

The special fundraising event is being made possible thanks to generous donations from supporters and will help fight food insecurity among women in our state.

According to recent data from the USDA, almost 13% of US households experienced food insecurity in 2022.

Single women with kids accounted for 24.3% of these households, while women living alone accounted for 13.2%. The numbers are higher for women of color.

Feeding America finds that more than 1.2 million residents across North Carolina are facing food insecurity.