Wolfspeed to close Durham production facility, timing still unknown

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Silicon chip manufacturer, Wolfspeed, has announced they will be closing one of their production facilities in Durham. The timing of that closure is still unknown.

The company tells ABC11 that production in the Durham facility will be moved to their facility in New York sometime in the future. President Biden visited the facility last year as part of his Invest in America Tour.

Wolfspeed said the closure only applies to its 150mm production facility. Their headquarters and other factories will remain in Durham.

How many workers this impacts has also not been released.

The company said it will communicate the anticipated timeline of the closure by the next earnings call in early November.

Wolfspeed said it remains committed to the state and touted their Siler City facility that will bring thousands of jobs to the area.