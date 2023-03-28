President Joe Biden visits Durham as part of nation-wide energy, manufacturing tour

President Biden is heading to North Carolina where he’ll be visiting Wolfspeed, a semi-conductor factory in Durham.

The president is looking to highlight investments and legislation, including the bipartisan CHIPS Act that is aimed at addressing clean energy and manufacturing.

In September, Wolfspeed announced plans to create 1,800 jobs with a $5 billion investment over the next 20 years in Chatham County.

CEO Gregg Lowe said the trip will allow them to showcase their production of silicon carbide, which is a key component in electric vehicles.

"We're at an exciting time in the automobile industry as we move from the internal combustion engine to the electric vehicle, and we're a core part of that, because silicon carbide helps those electric vehicles go further with the same amount of battery but also charge faster," Lowe said.

Tuesday's visit is the beginning of a three-week national tour in which the president, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Dr. Jill Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, along with White House staffers and cabinet members, are set to visit more than 20 states.