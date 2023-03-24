WATCH LIVE

President Joe Biden coming to the Triangle next week

Friday, March 24, 2023 11:40AM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Tuesday, the president will come to Durham to kick off his Investing in America tour.

The White House says the trip will include a visit to Wolfspeed, a semi-conductor manufacturer in RTP where the president will talk about American manufacturing.

It's not known at this time if the president will be making any other stops while in the area.

