NC Senate could vote on controversial ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ as soon as today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State lawmakers in the senate are expected to vote on the new "Parents' Bill of Rights" bill on Wednesday.
The vote would take place as Pride Month begins in June.
Some the major parts of the legislation include blocking schools from including LGBTQ issues in their curriculum for students in Kindergarten through third grade.
Parents would also have access to educational materials, like textbooks.
It also requires schools to notify parents of healthcare services their kids receive or if their child changes their pronouns.
Republican lawmakers say the bill will give parents more control over what their kids are being taught. Opposition says the bill could lead to the forced outing of LGTBQ students which in turn could increase the risk of suicides and abuse.
If the bill heads to Governor Roy Cooper's desk, it is likely he will veto it.
