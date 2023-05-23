Playing with 'Fire' wins Fayetteville woman $100,000 on lottery scratch-off

The woman said her lucky numbers are her birthday, her son's birthday and his football jersey number.

Lacretia Spaulding chose to spend $5 to purchase her first-ever Fire North Carolina lottery scratch-off and hit the ticket's $100,000 jackpot

"The Fire one just caught my eye. I guess the first time was a great time."

She said she bought her lucky ticket from Circle K on Pamalee Drive in Fayetteville.

"I didn't believe it at first," she recalled. "I kept saying, 'No way, no way.'"

Spaulding told lottery officials she plans to pay some bills and maybe take a family vacation to Florida.

