Durham man sentenced for 'card cracking scheme' in which he found victims on dating apps like PlentyOfFish and Tinder

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Durham man is going to jail for a "card cracking scheme" in which he found victims on dating apps like PlentyOfFish and Tinder.

Craig McInnis II was sentenced this week to 45 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McInnis pleaded guilty last December to aggravated theft and making false statements to a bank.

Authorities say he falsely represented to the women he met online that he could help them make easy money through an investment, convincing them to provide their debit cards, PINs and other account information.

McInnis then used that information to order checks from the victims' banks. He would then alter the checks by replacing the victim's name with the name of a corporation and make the checks payable to other victims he had schemed. After depositing the counterfeit checks, he would immediately withdraw the funds, using the debit cards of the victims.

In addition to the 45 months in jail, McInnis must also serve five years of supervised release and pay restitution to the victims.
