'Can't win if you don't play.' Tour of a Cary mansion as many dream of winning Mega Millions jackpot

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb to more than one and a half billion since no one has won the top prize since April 18.

As millions snag a ticket and start dreaming of winning all that cash-which would be a lump sum payout of $758.3 before taxes, it is a good excuse to call up listing agent Kristen Spruill of Pocketlisting LLC to tour one of the most expensive houses on the market in the Triangle; it's located at 102 Anna Lake Lane in Cary and listed for 9.6 million dollars.

"This is a wonderful house located in the heart of Cary, North Carolina," Spruill said. "We are just shy of 10,000 square feet landing at around 9,600. It's a beautiful five-bedroom, four-bathroom house situated on ten acres with its own private lake. And, that does include a guest house on the property right next door. A beautiful property," Spruill added.

The private lakehouse also includes an indoor pool, movie room, wine cellar, a private gym, and a built-in boathouse

"It's a really rare opportunity," Spruill said.

Odds of winning the jackpot are also rare 1 in 302.6 million.

The Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesday and Friday at 11 pm ET.

According to NC Education Lottery officials (NCEL), the jackpot increased by $30 million on Tuesday due to increased sales in anticipation of the drawing.

The $1.58 billion jackpot ranks as the third largest in U.S. history.

