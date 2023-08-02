The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on South Polk Street in Pineville, which is near Charlotte.

1 ticket in NC won $1M in Mega Millions drawing, 4 others will pocket $10 grand each

After no winner of the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, the pot is much higher for the next drawing on Friday, August 4.

At least one person woke up a millionaire in the Tar Heel state and a few other lucky North Carolinians pocketed some cash from the drawing.

The million-dollar winner hasn't been named but lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on South Polk Street in Pineville.

Here's where four tickets worth $10,000 each were purchased:

Food Lion on Fayetteville Road in Raleigh

Circle K on N.C 27 West in Sanford

Sheetz on New Garden Road in Greensboro

Walmart on U.S. 70 in Newport

The winning numbers drawn were: 8, 24, 30, 45 ,61, and the yellow ball: 12.

"Once again we see that even if you don't win the jackpot, great prizes can still be won playing Mega Millions."Make sure to always check your tickets carefully after each drawing since there are nine different ways to win," said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery.

In the Friday, July 21 drawing two tickets worth $1 million were sold in North Carolina.

A $3 Megaplier ticket sold in Texas won $4 million while $1 million wins also occurred in California, Massachusetts, New York and Wisconsin.

Friday's estimated $1.25 billion jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in Mega Millions history and the sixth largest in U.S. history.

The winner could choose the annuity prize or a lump sum of $625.3 million.

In case you're wondering: No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18.

