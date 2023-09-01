Man shot and killed by NCSHP trooper after high-speed chase identified

The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted in a Cumberland County murder investigation is dead after what appears to be an exchange of gunfire with state troopers.

According to NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), Jalen L. Routt, 20, was shot and killed by troopers after a high-speed chase that spanned from Johnston County and ended in downtown Raleigh.

The chase started at 1:08 a.m. in Johnston County when a state trooper tried to pull over a Nissan Rouge that was going over 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. That chase continued until the suspect exited on Hammond Road in Raleigh. Routt crashed in a lot at the intersection of East Street and Branch Street, NCSHP said.

As law enforcement tried to take him into custody, they said Routt got out of the vehicle and started shooting at them; Master Trooper Harrison Nazal returned fire hitting Routt.

Routt was taken to a WakeMed hospital where he later died.

Trooper Nazal has been placed on administrative leave as is standard protocol in any trooper-involved shootings.

