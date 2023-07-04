Highway patrol says the trooper stopped to help a stranded motorist in Asheville, when that driver pulled out a gun and shot the trooper.

Stranded motorist dead after shooting at trooper that stopped to help

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was shot at while helping out a motorist.

The highway patrol says the trooper stopped to help a stranded motorist on Interstate 26 in Asheville, when that driver pulled out a gun and shot the trooper.

Trooper Jeffrey L. Dunlap returned fire, killing 57-year-old Wesley Taylor who shot at the trooper, according to investigators.

The trooper was not seriously hurt because the bullet went into his ballistic vest and has been released from the hospital.

In accordance with agency protocol, the involved trooper was placed on administrative duty.