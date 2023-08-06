Cumberland County deputies responded to a call about an overdose and found two people dead from gunshots.

Overdose call leads to double homicide investigation in Cumberland County: Sheriff

WADE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office are conducting a double homicide investigation after responding to an overdose Saturday night.

The investigation started after officers were dispatched around 9:32 p.m. to the 5600 block of Sambo Jackson Road in Wade.

When they arrived officers reported finding two adults dead from gunshot wounds.

Their identities have not been released.

No other information surrounding their deaths or the overdose call has been made public at this time.