Durham City Council member DeDreana Freeman to run for mayor

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- DeDreana Freeman, a Durham city council member, is running for mayor.

According to our newsgathering partner the Raleigh News & Observer, Freeman made the announcement Tuesday.

Last week, North Carolina State Sen. Mike Woodard announced his plans to run for Durham mayor. Woodard has previously served on the city council in Durham.

The candidate filing period closes at noon Friday.

Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal dropped the news in June that she would not seek re-election.

The mayor released a statement on June 23 saying she is leaving her role to focus her attention on the family.

"Serving the people and the city I love dearly as Mayor has been an honor. My love for Durham and its citizens has never wavered, and it never will. However, at this time in my life, my attention has shifted to prioritizing my family. Therefore, I will not seek another term," she said.

O'Neal took office in 2021 replacing former Durham Mayor Steve Schewel.

