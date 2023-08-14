Raleigh woman seriously injured in shooting: RPD

Raleigh police are at two different scenes that may be connected to the same shooting.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Raleigh confirmed that officers are conducting investigations at two different scenes that may be connected to the same shooting.

A woman in Raleigh is in the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound.

Raleigh police said officers responded to the call about a shooting Monday just before 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

That's where officers found a woman who had been shot. Her condition was listed as serious.

Raleigh Boulevard between Blazing Star Lane and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed as a part of the investigation. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

According to police, officers are also conducting an investigation near Ligon Middle School that may be related to the shooting call.

The middle school is not in session, however, it is on a Code Yellow lockdown as a caution.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to visit Crimestoppers or call (919) 996-1193.