North Carolina will recount votes in Supreme Court Chief Justice race decided by fewer than 400 ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina will have a recount for the closest statewide race: North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice.
Democrat Cheri Beasley officially requested the recount in a letter to the State Board of Elections on Tuesday.
Beasley trails Republican Paul Newby by fewer than 400 votes out of nearly 5.4 million cast.
According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, the recount will take several days. County boards of elections must complete their recounts by Wednesday, November 25.
"We cannot express enough gratitude for the hard work of our county boards of elections, who continue to ensure accurate and fair results in this election," said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. "Recounts are an important part of the elections process that help guarantee voters' wishes are realized in the closest of contests."
The last state recount happened in 2016 in the race for State Auditor. That recount confirmed the original results.
