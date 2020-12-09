Weather

Remember when 14 inches of snow blanketed parts of North Carolina in 2018?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two years ago, North Carolina was blanketed in snow.

In 2018, Dec. 9 was a Sunday--a snowy Sunday. The area saw as much as 14 inches of snow.

The heaviest snowfall happened north of Interstate 40, with Person County reporting 14 inches, Franklin County reporting 11 inches and Granville County reporting 10 inches.

The Triangle counties even saw their entire winter averages in less than 24 hours. Wake County saw 9 inches, Orange County saw 10.5 inches, and Durham County saw 12 inches.

WATCH: 20 inches of snow in Raleigh: A look back at the big snow of January 2000
EMBED More News Videos



More snow totals from the snow event can be found here.

Seven inches of snow fell at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, which is the most snow there since January 2002 (when about 11 inches fell).

Snowfall totals from Dec. 9, 2020:

  • Person County: 14 inches
  • Wake County: 8-9 inches (in parts)
  • Alamance County: 11 inches
  • Durham County: 12 inches
  • Granville/Vance County: 10 inches
  • Orange County: 10.5 inches
  • Halifax County: 7 inches
  • Johnston County: 3.8 inches
  • Chatham County: 8.6 inches
  • Franklin County: 11 inches
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weatherncsnow stormsnow totalssnowwinter weather
    Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees record high case count
    Gov. Cooper announces modified Stay-At-Home order for NC
    ABC11 Together Food Drive: Last chance to help
    Biden formally introduces his pick for Pentagon chief | LIVE
    NC State pauses basketball activities due to COVID-19
    Krispy Kreme's 'Day of the Dozens' is this weekend
    Here's how COVID-19 vaccines will roll out in US
    Show More
    New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
    Some landlords rejecting HOPE rent payments for struggling tenants
    Parents scramble to find most wished for holiday toys
    Mother says son fatally shot by deputy while holding sandwich, not gun
    UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
    More TOP STORIES News