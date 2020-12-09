Remember when 14 inches of snow blanketed parts of North Carolina in 2018?

In 2018, Dec. 9 was a Sunday--a snowy Sunday. The area saw as much as 14 inches of snow.
The heaviest snowfall happened north of Interstate 40, with Person County reporting 14 inches, Franklin County reporting 11 inches and Granville County reporting 10 inches.
The Triangle counties even saw their entire winter averages in less than 24 hours. Wake County saw 9 inches, Orange County saw 10.5 inches, and Durham County saw 12 inches.
WATCH: 20 inches of snow in Raleigh: A look back at the big snow of January 2000
More snow totals from the snow event can be found here.
Seven inches of snow fell at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, which is the most snow there since January 2002 (when about 11 inches fell).
Snowfall totals from Dec. 9, 2020: