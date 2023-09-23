WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

NC State squeaks past winless Virginia 24-21 on last-second field goal

WTVD logo
Saturday, September 23, 2023 3:02AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WTVD) -- NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong made a triumphant return to his old school, helping the Wolfpack hold off a feisty Virginia squad on Friday night.

But it wasn't easy as the Wolfpack continued its early-season offensive struggles and needed a second-chance, last-second field goal to beat the Cavaliers 24-21.

Armstrong hit freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion for a 12-yeard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring. The pair later hooked up for a 48-yard touchdown strike in the third quarter.

NC State's Brennan Armstrong uncorks a touchdown pass to Kevin Concepcion for the first score of the game.

The Wolfpack improved to 3-1 overall, 1-0 in the ACC. The Cavaliers (0-4, 0-1) are still looking for their first win.

NC State running back Michael Allen fends off Virginia linebacker James Jackson on Friday night in Charlottesville.
Mike Caudill

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW