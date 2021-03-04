Sports

N.C. State wins fifth in a row by dispatching Notre Dame 80-69

NC State's Manny Bates works in the paint against Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski, center, and Cormac Ryan on Wednesday in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Cam Hayes scored a career-best 20 points, Dereon Seabron had career highs with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and N.C. State beat Notre Dame 80-69 on Wednesday night.

The Wolfpack (13-9, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won five straight, their longest ACC win streak since the 2003-04 season.


Seabron, a freshman whose role increased after junior Devon Daniels was injured on Jan. 27, has started the last five games. He shot 8 of 12 from the floor and blocked three shots against the Fighting Irish. Hayes is also a freshman and has scored in double figures in four of the last five games.

Jericole Hellems added 13 points for the Wolfpack, who have won the last four meetings against Notre Dame.

Prentiss Hubb scored 14 points for the Fighting Irish (9-14, 6-11). Trey Wertz added 12 points and Juwan Durham had 10.

The Wolfpack built a 40-32 halftime advantage, opened the second half on a 16-7 run and led by double-digits for nearly the rest of the way.


The ACC announced on Wednesday the Virginia Tech at N.C. State game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of quarantining and contract tracing review within the Virginia Tech program.

The cancellation denies the Wolfpack a planned senior day and home finale.

Notre Dame concludes its regular season on Saturday hosting No. 11 Florida State.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsindiananotre dame fighting irishnc state wolfpack
Copyright © 2021 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS case on abortion law has major implications for North Carolina
LATEST: NC reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases
1st case of omicron COVID variant identified in US
Thieves swipe at least $35k in designer bags from Cary boutique
Biden pledges to end HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030
What we know about the Michigan school shooting victims
Show More
As Triangle home prices continue to rise, sales drop
Wake Health's COVID testing appointment requirement goes into effect
Fayetteville leaders still eye Murchison Road for rebrand
Biden tries to inspire confidence in nation's supply chain
Parents sound off on Wake County Schools reassignment plan
More TOP STORIES News