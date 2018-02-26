NC superintendent opposes having armed teachers in class

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson said Monday that he doesn't think arming teachers is the best way to keep schools safe.In a statement, Johnson said:"We already ask so much of our educators. I do not believe we should ask them to take on another massive responsibility of having firearms in the classroom. As State Superintendent, I am working to reduce additional burdens on teachers so that they can spend more time focused on teaching.The General Assembly will be looking at all options in ensuring school safety here in North Carolina, and I look forward to working with them to determine the best ways to keep our students and educators safe.I support the expansion of funding for School Resource Officers. Firearms on school grounds should be in the hands of these trained, uniformed law-enforcement professionals who courageously choose a career protecting citizens from violent threats."Gov. Roy Cooper echoed that sentiment, tweeting that "our teachers having to carry guns is a very bad idea."Cooper is in Washington, DC, for the National Governors Association's winter meeting.The Florida school shooting is the top issue they're discussing there.Governors of two states and Puerto Rico are joining the leaders of Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey to share information on illegal guns and gun purchasers while making progress on gun safety measures.Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Delaware Gov. John Carney and Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello joined the States for Safety coalition on Monday. Officials said the states represent more than 35 million Americans.Baker is the sole Republican among the governors of the six U.S. states. Rossello is a Democrat and a member of his island's New Progressive party.Baker said his state's public safety officials will work across borders to share information to "keep our communities safe."