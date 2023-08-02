NC State Highway Patrol says the driver swerved off the road and hit a tree. Troopers confirm two teenagers in the car didn't survive.

Best friends killed in crash in Person County; driver believed to impaired: NCSHP

The community in Person County is mourning the loss of two teenage best friends killed in an early morning car crash outside Roxboro.

17-year-old Jordan Humphrey and 18-year-old Isaac Bowen were killed when the car they were riding in crossed the center line, and sped off the left side of Shiloh Church Road hitting a tree.

The driver, 18-year-old Stephen Moore was taken to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Issac's brother Tyler and another passenger, Madison Plumley also survived and were taken to the hospital.

Jordan was about to begin driver's education himself next week, was working at Mcdonald's, and preparing to start his junior year at Person High School.

"He was a happy-go-lucky guy, he made everybody laugh," says Tarsha Palmer.

Jordan was her only child.

"He had his whole future ahead of him that you know he had kind of planned it out," she says.

Palmer says Jordan and Issac were friends since elementary school. Now, both families are making funeral arrangements.

Even in her grief, Palmer says she hopes young drivers learn from her son's story.

"You don't want the state trooper to come to your door and tell you the judge, how they make you don't want to hear it. So you just tell them, please take your time. Don't rush, don't speed to get anywhere," she says.

Jordan Humphrey, 17 (Photo credit: Family)

Meanwhile, neighbors near the crash site say this isn't the first case of dangerous speeding they see.

The road is a common path for large trucks moving through. Donnie Harding lives across from where the car crashed. The sight of the aftermath still haunts him.

"I'll never forget it. The way the car looked, and the EMTs arriving," Harding said.

Harding also hopes the case will serve as a lesson.

"I hope the younger people learn from it," he says.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) believes Moore (the driver) was impaired by alcohol. The crash is still under investigation.

A vigil for Jordan and Issac is being held at the Mcdonald's in Roxboro Tuesday evening.