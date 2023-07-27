Tiny home community in Raleigh set for weekend groundbreaking: Nomad Village

Nomad Development is building the tiny home village on more than two acres at 3708 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh.

Raleigh's first tiny home community is scheduled to break ground this weekend.

Nomad Development founder Zach Milburn first built a luxury tiny home as a prototype of what will make up the Nomad Village.

The prototype is now rented on Airbnb or for photoshoots.

"We wanted to give the illusion of size with small square footage," Milburn explained.

He created the luxury feel in the tiny home that is 550 square feet with twelve-foot ceilings, oversized windows, and many other features including heated tile floors in the bathroom and heated shower towel racks.

Milburn says the Nomad Village community in Raleigh will have about 30 cottage units similar to the prototype along with a shared co-mansion space with a gym, pool, co-working space, and e-bikes.

The concept caters to many remote workers or people who like travel or seek flexibility.

"There's sort of a missing category between an Airbnb and a hotel. We wanted to include all the amenities that you need for mid to long-term living."

Milburn hopes to scale the village concept across the country and eventually internationally. Residents would get access to similar living sites with the ability to stay for as little as one day up to one year.

"We want to have 10,000 corporate, Nomad-controlled locations where we manage and build them," Milburn explained. "We also eventually want to build to sell these. We think that housing is potentially the biggest economic problem in this country, if not globally. There are many six-figure earners, people who earn 100,000 salary and they can't qualify for the median home price in the United States. We think we can do them at about half the median household price."

Milburn also recently started licensing the plans for his prototype allowing people who purchase it to opt into the Nomad network. "They can build these as their own personal residences or as a use, they can rent them they can opt in and out of our app," he added.

The Nomad Village Raleigh's groundbreaking will be Saturday, July 29 from 6 pm to 8 pm. Milford hopes to have several units available for rent in early 2024.

