Nash County neighbors pick up pieces, start repairs after tornado

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Neighbors told ABC11 that when they got home Wednesday night, their Nash County community looked like a war zone.

Debris lined the road.

In the aftermath of the tornado, it's been about neighbors helping neighbors.

Roofing workers out of a company in Wilson offered free tarping services because they said the community needs their help.

Another man said he didn't get to lay his mother to rest because the EF-3 tornado spun up so quickly.

And Bob Norman was golfing at Belmont Lake Golf Course when the storm hit.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

"As far as I know, the golf cart just spun me around enough to throw me out," Norman said. "When I regained my composure and knew where I was, I was flat on the path," Norman said. "That's where I got all the scrapes and cuts on my hand."

Bob said he may have stitches and bruises, but he's thankful to be alive after being so close to the tornado.