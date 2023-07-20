WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Nash County neighbors pick up pieces, start repairs after tornado

Akilah Davis Image
ByAkilah Davis WTVD logo
Thursday, July 20, 2023 11:21PM
Nash County neighbors pick up pieces after powerful tornado
EMBED <>More Videos

Neighbors told ABC11 that when they got home Wednesday night, their Nash County community looked like a war zone.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Neighbors told ABC11 that when they got home Wednesday night, their Nash County community looked like a war zone.

Debris lined the road.

In the aftermath of the tornado, it's been about neighbors helping neighbors.

Roofing workers out of a company in Wilson offered free tarping services because they said the community needs their help.

Another man said he didn't get to lay his mother to rest because the EF-3 tornado spun up so quickly.

And Bob Norman was golfing at Belmont Lake Golf Course when the storm hit.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

RELATED: 'Scared to death': Golfers take cover in bunker, dodge falling trees

"As far as I know, the golf cart just spun me around enough to throw me out," Norman said. "When I regained my composure and knew where I was, I was flat on the path," Norman said. "That's where I got all the scrapes and cuts on my hand."

Bob said he may have stitches and bruises, but he's thankful to be alive after being so close to the tornado.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW