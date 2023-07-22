Cleanup efforts continue in Nash and Edgecombe counties after tornado

"We are just going to help anyone who has a need. From the smallest job to as big as we can handle," said one volunteer.

DORTCHES, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cleanup efforts continue in Nash and Edgecombe counties this morning after an EF-3 tornado touched down this week.

The powerful twister destroyed homes, cars and businesses.

In Dortches, Baptist on Mission Disaster Relief continued cleanup efforts.

Tom Beam, who is with the organization, said people were eager to help those in need.

"We have volunteers all across North Carolina but in these specific areas we just send an e-mail out to say we need you here on Saturday at 9 o'clock and a lot of them have showed up. So we're happy to help the community get cleaned up from this storm," he said.

The group has a list of 13 homes that they will help pick up the pieces on Saturday.

"We are just going to help anyone who has a need. From the smallest job to as big as we can handle which would be just tarping a roof. No rebuild today, but certainly helping people clean up," Beam said.

