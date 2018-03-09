NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

NC Uber driver accused of taping sexual encounter with drunk teen

Gerald William Smelson (Credit: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON --
A New Hanover County Uber driver is charged with secret peeping after investigators say he secretly recorded a sexual encounter with a heavily intoxicated college student.

Deputies said on January 7, Gerald William Smelson, 72, picked up two 19-year-olds from Wrightsville Beach.

Reports show Smelson drove them home. When they arrived, one of the girls got out of the car and went inside, while the other tried to get out and then fell to the ground.

The man picked up the unconscious girl and put her back in his car, taking her back to his house, WWAY reports.

Officials said Smelson allegedly recorded himself having oral sex and sex with the girl.

The next morning, when she woke up and Smelson took her home.

The girl went to the hospital, where staff there called Wrightsville Beach Police and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

The victim declined pressing charges.

On March 2, investigators picked up Smelson and charged him with felony secret peeping. Brewer said as well as recording the sexual encounter, Smelson also recorded the car ride
