Police said the alleged assault happened in the loading dock between Undergraduate Library, Student Stores on August 6.

UNC Police investigating report of a rape that happened on campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Police officers at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill (UNC) are investigating a rape.

UNC Police said the rape reportedly happened Sunday evening around 6:07 p.m. at the loading dock which is located between the Undergraduate Library and the Student Stores.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and haven't released any other details.

They did put out a generic description of the man who may have committed the crime.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or UNC Police at 919-962-8100.

According to its website, the police department offers a Rape Aggression self-defense class.