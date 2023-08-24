This is the first time the 2018 voter ID law will be used since the NC Supreme Court ruled the law isn't racially discriminatory.

Voters in Lee County first to cast ballots under state's 2018 ID law

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- People voting in Lee County today will need to be sure to bring their ID with them.

So when you arrive here is what you need to know:

You will be asked to show your ID when you're checking in, any official form of ID will work.

If you can't show an ID you can still vote by filling out an ID Exception Form and voting a provisional ballot.

If you don't have an ID you can ask the board of elections for free voter photo ID. You must provide your name, date of birth, and the last four numbers of their Social Security number, and have their photo taken.

Charlotte and Sanford are the only ones with municipal elections starting today.

Early voting ends September 9.