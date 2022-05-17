NC Primary Election day brings Durham voters to the polls

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham voters are active on this Tuesday as they cast primary ballots. Now they're narrowing the filed of candidates seeking county as Congressional positions.Board of Elections director Derek Bowens told ABC11 before noon that the county had no reports of problems, and 29,363 early ballots were cast before traditional Election Day Tuesday.As always, people across the political spectrum had personal reasons that motivated their participation in the process.Michael Dean, who wore a Save America/Trump 2024 cap said he came "To get out and vote today sir, and try to help make a change."Bryce Lapping said he "Just want(s) to vote for the progressive candidates here in Durham. It's time we move a little more forward into the future."Some voters came to the Durham County South Regional Library in error, but workers at that polling place gave them the correct addresses for their precincts.By noon, the pace of turnout at the library began to pick up after a relatively slow start."I was expecting a lot more people but I'm assuming that everybody did the early voting," said Dean, "plus the weather's great! ""I think there'll be bigger turnout as we get into the evening hours when people are getting off from work. I'm fortunate enough to be flexible with my hours, so I'm not too worried," Lapping said.Polls are open until 7:30 p.m.