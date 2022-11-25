Walmart Supercenter evacuated, Lumberton police, Robeson Co sheriff investigating incident

Police in Lumberton are investigating an incident at the Walmart Supercenter on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Specific details about why type of incident haven't been released, but the store has been evacuated.

Police are still investigating the incident and haven't released any specific details at this time.

ABC Affiliate WPDE confirms the store has been evacuated. The station reports a witness told them he heard what sounded like gunshots or fireworks and people took off running.

Some on social media are saying they witnessed a shooting inside the store.

Lumberton Police nor Robeson County Sheriff have confirmed a shooting.

ABC11 is following up on the story. Please check back for updates.

This incident comes just days after an employee shot and killed several coworkers at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. Police said Walmart say the alleged shooter Andre Bing was a manager.

Workers who survived the shooting, which happened Tuesday night, said they had just finished a team meeting when Bing pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Friday, police said their evidence show Bing had legally purchased the 9mm gun just hours before the shooting.

Bing left a 'death note' on his phone apologizing to coworkers and God. He also blamed coworkers who mocked him, the note states.