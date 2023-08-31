'It's frustrating.' Triangle parents scramble after school districts cancel classes due to Idalia

Marbles Kid Museum saw un uptick in little and big customers. CEO Jonathan Frederick says it was twice as busy Thursday morning.

As Tropical Storm Idalia moved closer to North Carolina Wednesday night, many school districts decided to cancel classes for Thursday.

Holly Springs parent Stephanie Marcum found herself trying to entertain her four children, as well as nieces so her sister-in-law could go to work after the Wake County School District canceled classes.

"We had to cancel all of our plans," said Marcum. "It's frustrating, but I understand."

Other parents are upset with the district because their kids weren't in school.

"He definitely should have been in school today," said Wake Forest resident Ashley Freeman.

Marbles Kid Museum saw an uptick in little and big customers. CEO Jonathan Frederick says it was twice as busy Thursday morning.

"When we saw the school closures coming, we quickly kind of connected with the whole team and made sure we're prepared," said Frederick.

Wake says the missed day will be a bank day and it will not be added on at the end of the year..

A spokesperson with the Durham School District says a decision has not been made as to whether this will be a make-up day or not.